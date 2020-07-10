News

All





Dinner Party – Stream the Debut Album from the Supergroup and Read Our Review of It Band Features Kamasi Washington, Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, and 9th Wonder





Terrace Martin, Kamasi Washington, 9th Wonder, and Robert Glasper have joined forces to form the new jazz/hip-hop/soul supergroup Dinner Party. Today they have released their recently announced self-titled debut album via Sounds of Crenshaw/Empire. Now that the album’s out you can stream the whole thing here. Also, today we posted our review of the album and you can read that here.

Previously Dinner Party shared the album’s first single, “Freeze Tag” (which features guest vocals from Phoelix), via a video for the track. “Freeze Tag” was one of our Songs of the Week.

The project was hatched while Martin and Glasper were on tour together, but the two have known each other much longer than that, first meeting in 1996 at a jazz band camp. Martin has known Washington even longer than that, having met in 1992 in a high school jazz band. The album was recorded at Chalice studios in Los Angeles at the end of 2019. Washington’s sister, Amani Washington, did the album’s cover art.

While “Freeze Tag” coasts on a smooth and relaxed groove, its lyrics are culturally relevant, with Phoelix singing: “They told me put my hands up behind my head/I think they got the wrong one/I'm sick and tired of runnin'/I've been searching where the love went.../They tell me if I move they gonna shoot me dead.”

Terrace Martin also recently released the new protest song “PIG FEET,” which was one of our Songs of the Week and featured Kamasi Washington. He also appeared on Leon Bridges’ recent protest song, “Sweeter” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week), and he and Robert Glasper joined Bridges to perform the song on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Washington released an acclaimed double album, Heaven and Earth, in 2018. It was our #1 album of 2018. Read our 2018 cover story interview with Washington.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.