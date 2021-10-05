News

Dinner Shares Video for New Single “Connection” (Featuring Molly Burch) Dream Work Due Out October 22 via Captured Tracks

Photography by Anders Rhedin



Dinner (aka Danish producer Anders Rhedin) has shared a video for his new single “Connection,” which features vocals from labelmate Molly Burch. It is the latest single to be released from his forthcoming album, Dream Work, which will be out on October 22 via Captured Tracks. Watch the video, directed by Annabel van Royen and starring Anouck van Urk, below.

Van Royen states in a press release: “The video is a portrait of a young person expressing themselves with their body in the space and through connection with the viewer.” Rhedin adds: “I had many long talks with Annabel, the director. I thought I was going to be very involved with this video. But in the end, I just had to let go, and trust Annabel’s ideas and her vision. Let her creativity take over. I’m very glad that I did. To me the video is about a liminal state between reality and something else.”

Rhedin previously shared the songs “Midnight in My Head” and “Anima” from the upcoming album. His most recent album as Dinner, New Work, came out in 2017 via Captured Tracks.

Read our Pleased to Meet You Spotlight, Self-Portrait Feature, and 2016 Artist Survey with Rhedin.

