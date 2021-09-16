News

Dinner Shares Video for New Song “Anima” Dream Work Due Out October 22 via Captured Tracks

Photography by Anders Rhedin



Dinner (aka Danish producer Anders Rhedin) has shared a video for his new song “Anima.” It is the latest single to be released from his forthcoming album, Dream Work, which will be out on October 22 via Captured Tracks. The video was co-directed by Rhedin alongside Russian multi-instrumentalist Katya Yonder. Watch below.

Rhedin speaks about the video and collaboration with Yonder in a press release, stating: “I’m a big fan of Katya Yonder, I think she is a master of ambient soundscapes, and her music is very inspiring to me. Katya and I had been talking for a while about collaborating on music somehow. Looking at her Instagram stories one day, I got the idea that we should make a Dinner video instead. There is something about Katya’s daily documentation of her life in Yekaterinburg that seemed to fit the vibe of the song ‘Anima.’ So, Katya would send me clips, shot on her phone, that she found appropriate for the song. Some from her life, some of water or nature. And I would edit it, and use it as visual building blocks for ‘Anima.’”

Yonder adds: “I would like to share small sketches of everyday life that I do when I see something beautiful and interesting, as well as convey the image of a girl who lives in her own world, enjoys the world around her; without a specific attachment to her face. Such a universal anonymous image of the ‘anima.’”

Upon announcement of the album in August, Rhedin shared the track “Midnight in My Head,” which features Charlie Hilton. Rhedin’s most recent album as Dinner, New Work, came out in 2017 via Captured Tracks.

Read our Pleased to Meet You Spotlight, Self-Portrait Feature, and 2016 Artist Survey with Rhedin.

