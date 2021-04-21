News

Dinosaur Jr. Share Stop-Motion Animated Video for New Song “Take It Back” Sweep It Into Space Due Out This Friday via Jagjaguwar

Photography by Cara Totman



Alt-rock veterans Dinosaur Jr. are releasing a new album, Sweep It Into Space, this Friday via Jagjaguwar. Now they have shared its third single, “Take It Back,” via a stop-motion animated video for it. Callum Scott-Dyson directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

In a press release Scott-Dyson says for the video he “really wanted to use the creature on the front of the album sleeve for Sweep It Into Space as an inspiration and springboard for its own little adventure, exploring some simple notions of creation, dependence, coming of age and searching for another like yourself. I wanted to mix those themes with my style of stop motion animation, everything being very DIY and handmade, using any materials I could get my hands on to bring the idea to life and give it a surreal and otherworldly feel. I’ve always been a really big fan of Dinosaur Jr., so I was working extra hard to do something that could add to such an awesome track and sit alongside it.”

Dinosaur Jr. have also announced some special guests for their Camp Fuzz II event/fantasy camp in Big Indian, NY on July 27 - 30. Actor/writer Michael Imperioli will be performing a live reading from his novel The Perfume Burned His Eyes, former Saturday Night Live cast member Tim Meadows will be hosting a stage banter workshop, and there will be a performance from punk legends Negative Approach.

The band had also previously announced a livestream concert that will come from the Sinclair in Boston, MA on May 1st at 9 p.m. EST. Tickets are available here and are $15 (or $40 for a more deluxe experience, including a soundcheck and a Q&A with the band).

Previously Dinosaur Jr. shared Sweep It Into Space’s first single, “I Ran Away,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Kurt Vile co-produced the album and plays guitar on “I Ran Away.” Then they shared the album’s second single, “Garden.”

Sweep It Into Space is the band’s twelfth studio album and the follow-up to 2016’s Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not and 2012’s I Bet on Sky.

The album was recorded at the Biquiteen studios in Amherst, Massachusetts, starting in late 2019. The pandemic interrupted recording with Vile and so the band’s J Mascis says in a press release that he “ended up just mimicking a few things [Vile had] done.”

“I was listening to a lot of Thin Lizzy, so I was trying to get some of that dueling twin lead sound,” Mascis continues. “But the recording session was pretty well finished by the time things really hit the fan. When the lockdown happened in March, that meant I was on my own. But it was cool.”

Longtime band member Lou Barlow also wrote and sang two songs on the album. The band also features drummer Murph (birth name Emmett Jefferson Murphy III).

Barlow also recently announced a new solo album, Reason to Live (out May 28 on Joyful Noise), and shared its first single, “Over You.”

Read our 2014 joint interview between Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis and The Walking Dead’s Norman Reedus.

Vile’s last album, Bottle It In, came out in 2018 via Matador, although he recently signed to Verve Records.

Dinosaur Jr. Tour Dates:

Sat. May 22 - Swanzey, NH @ Cheshire Fairgrounds - SOCIALLY DISTANCED

Sun. May 23 - New Haven @ CT Westville Music Bowl - SOCIALLY DISTANCED

Tue. July 27 - Fri. July 30 - Big Indian, NY @ Camp Fuzz

Tue. Sept. 7 - Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

Thu. Sept. 9 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Fri. Sept. 10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Venue TBA

Sat. Sept. 11 - Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Mon. Sept. 13 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

Tue. Sept. 14 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

Thu. Sept. 16 - St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Mon. Sept. 20 - Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room

Tue. Sept. 21 - Kansas City, MO @ Truman

Thu. Sept. 23 - Austin, TX @ Moody Theater @ ACL Live

Fri. Sept. 24 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

Sat. Sept. 25 - Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall

Mon. Sept. 27 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

Tue. Sept. 28 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bluebird

Thu. Sept. 30 - Columbus, OH @ Athenaeum Theatre

Fri. Oct. 1 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora

Sat. Oct. 2 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

Fri. Nov. 12 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sat. Nov. 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

Mon. Nov. 15 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Tue. Nov. 16 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

Thu. Nov. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

Fri. Nov. 19 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

Sat. Nov. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

Fri. Nov. 26 - Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music

Sat. Nov. 27 - Boston, MA @ House Of Blues

Thu. Feb. 3 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy’s and Harriets

Fri. Feb. 4 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

Sat. Feb. 5 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

Mon. Feb. 7 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Music Hall

Tue. Feb. 8 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

Thu. Feb. 10 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox at Market

Fri. Feb. 11 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Sat. Feb. 12 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

Tue. Feb. 15 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Wed. Feb. 16 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Thu. Feb. 17 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

Sat. Feb. 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Sun. Feb. 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

Tue. Feb. 22 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park

Wed. Feb. 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

Fri. Feb. 25 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theatre

Sat. Feb. 26 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

