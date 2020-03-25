News

Dirty Projectors Announce New EP, Share Lyric Video for New Song “Search For Life” Windows Open EP Due Out This Friday via Domino

Photography by Jason Frank Rothenberg



Dirty Projectors (the project led by Dave Longstreth) have announced a new EP, Windows Open, and shared a new song from it, “Search For Life,” via a lyric video for the song. Windows Open is due out this Friday via Domino. Check out “Search For Life” below, followed by the EP’s tracklist and cover art.

Windows Open features “Overlord,” a new song the band shared in February via a video for the track. The band’s Maia Friedman takes lead vocals on the all the songs on the EP.

Dirty Projector’s last album was 2018’s Lamp Lit Prose. The band’s current lineup is Longstreth, Friedman, Felicia Douglass, Kristin Slipp, and Mike Johnson.

Windows Open EP Tracklist:

1. On the Breeze

2. Overlord

3. Search For Life

4. Guarding the Baby

