Dirty Projectors Are Releasing Five EPs This Year, Share Video for New Song “Lose Your Love” Flight Tower EP Due Out June 26 via Domino

Photography by Jason Frank Rothenberg



Dirty Projectors (the project led by Dave Longstreth) have announced that they are releasing five EPs this year and have shared a new song from one of them, “Lose Your Love,” via a video for the track. “Lose Your Love” is taken from their next EP, Flight Tower, which is due out June 26 via Domino. “Lose Your Love” features lead vocals from keyboardist/percussionist Felicia Douglass. Flight Tower is actually the second EP in the series, the first one, Windows Open, was released in March. Check out “Lose Your Love” below, followed by Flight Tower’s tracklist and cover art.

Each EP will highlight a different vocalist from the band. Maia Friedman took the lead on Windows Open and Douglas takes the lead on every song on Flight Tower. The band’s current lineup also features Kristin Slipp and Mike Johnson.

Previously we shared two songs from Windows Open: “Overlord,” a new song the band shared in February via a video for the track, and “Search For Life,” shared via a lyric video in March. All five EPs will be later collected in one box set.

Dirty Projector’s last album was 2018’s Lamp Lit Prose.

Flight Tower EP Tracklist:

1. Inner World

2. Lose Your Love

3. Self Design

4. Empty Vessel

