Dirty Projectors Release New “Earth Crisis” EP and Accompanying Short Film

Dirty Projectors previously announced their intentions to release five EPs this year. Now they have surprise released the fourth EP in the series, Earth Crisis, as well as an accompaning short film by Encyclopedia Pictura. Check out the EP and film below.

On November 13 the band are releasing a 20-song anthology that collects all the EPs, the fittingly titled 5EPs, via Domino.

The songs on Earth Crisis have their origins in the band’s 2007 album Rise Against, with frontman Dave Longstreth rearranging those songs for wind quintet and string quartet and recording the new arrangements in 2008 with Chris Taylor of Grizzly Bear. Nothing was ever done with those recordings, but Longstreth had them on an old hard drive last year and started to rework them for Earth Crisis. “To me it felt like ecological processes: recycling, making new life from old,” Longstreth says in a press release.

Each EP will highlight a different vocalist from the band and Earth Crisis highlights Kristin Slipp. The band’s current lineup is Longstreth, Slipp, Maia Friedman, Felicia Douglass, and Mike Johnson.

In June, the band released the EP Flight Tower. Previously the band shared Flight Tower songs “Inner World”—which was one of Songs of the Week—and “Lose Your Love,” via a video for the track. Flight Tower was the second EP in the series, the first one, Windows Open, was released in March. Previously we shared two songs from Windows Open: “Overlord,” a new song the band shared in February via a video for the track, and “Search For Life,” shared via a lyric video in March. The third EP in the series, Super João, was released in September and preceeded by the single “Holy Mackerel,” shared via a video.

In July the band did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR Music. In a five-way split screen the band performed four singles: "Lose Your Love," "Overlord," "Inner World," and "Search For Life."

Dirty Projectors’ last album was 2018’s Lamp Lit Prose.

