Dirty Projectors Share Chromeo Remix of "Lose Your Love" 5EPs Album Due Out November 13 via Domino





Dirty Projectors previously announced their intentions to release five EPs this year and on November 13 the band are releasing a 20-song anthology that collects all the EPs, the fittingly titled 5EPs, via Domino. Now they have shared a funky remix of “Lose Your Love,” a song from June’s Flight Tower EP, by Canadian electro funk duo Chromeo. Listen below.

Each EP will highlight a different vocalist from the band. The band’s current lineup is frontman Dave Longstreth, Maia Friedman, Felicia Douglass, Kristin Slipp, and Mike Johnson.

In June, the band released the EP Flight Tower. Previously the band shared Flight Tower songs “Inner World”—which was one of Songs of the Week—and “Lose Your Love,” via a video for the track. Flight Tower was the second EP in the series, the first one, Windows Open, was released in March. Previously we shared two songs from Windows Open: “Overlord,” a new song the band shared in February via a video for the track, and “Search For Life,” shared via a lyric video in March. The third EP in the series, Super João, was released in September and preceeded by the single “Holy Mackerel,” shared via a video. The fourth EP in the series, Earth Crisis, as well as an accompaning short film by Encyclopedia Pictura, was surprise released in October.

In July the band did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR Music. In a five-way split screen the band performed four singles: "Lose Your Love," "Overlord," "Inner World," and "Search For Life."

Dirty Projectors’ last album was 2018’s Lamp Lit Prose.

In June Chromeo surprise released a new EP, Quarantine Casanova, which was written and recorded while under lockdown from the pandemic.

