Dirty Projectors Share Video for New Song “Inner World” Flight Tower EP Due Out June 26 via Domino





Dirty Projectors (the project led by Dave Longstreth) are releasing five EPs this year and now they have shared, “Inner World,” another new song from one of them, via a video for the track. “Inner World” features lead vocals from keyboardist/percussionist Felicia Douglass and is taken from their next EP, Flight Tower, which is due out June 26 via Domino. Longstreth directed the video himself. Watch it below.

Douglass had this to say about the song in a press release: “Today we're happy to share ‘Inner World,’ the next song from Flight Tower. We hope it can bring you serenity and solace during this tumultuous moment in history. The past few weeks have felt like an eternity, but now is not the time for silence or defeat. There's always more to learn if you're willing and that's an incredible gift. Keep sharing information, asking questions, and using your eyes and your voice so we can work together towards a future that benefits everyone.”

Previously the band shared Flight Tower song “Lose Your Love,” via a video for the track. “Lose Your Love” also featured lead vocals from Douglass. Flight Tower is actually the second EP in the series, the first one, Windows Open, was released in March.

Each EP will highlight a different vocalist from the band. Maia Friedman took the lead on Windows Open and Douglas takes the lead on every song on Flight Tower. The band’s current lineup also features Kristin Slipp and Mike Johnson.

Previously we shared two songs from Windows Open: “Overlord,” a new song the band shared in February via a video for the track, and “Search For Life,” shared via a lyric video in March. All five EPs will be later collected in one box set.

Dirty Projector’s last album was 2018’s Lamp Lit Prose.

