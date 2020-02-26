Dirty Projectors Share Video for New Song “Overlord”

News

Dirty Projectors (the project led by Dave Longstreth) have shared a new song, "Overlord," via a video for the track. The band's Maia Friedman takes lead vocals on the song and also stars in the video, which was directed by Longstreth and shot in New York City. She also co-wrote the lyrics with Longstreth. The band have also announced a special in-the-round show at Chicago's Thalia Hall on March 27. Watch the video below.

Dirty Projector's last album was 2018's Lamp Lit Prose. "Overlord" features a new Dirty Projectors lineup that Longstreth put together to tour Lamp Lit Prose. As well as Friedman, the song features additional vocals from Felicia Douglass and Kristin Slipp, Nat Baldwin on upright bass, Mike Johnson on drums, and Mauro Refosco on congas.

A press release describes the song as such: "Tongue-in-cheek ode to surveillance capitalism? Critique of our primal confusion of charisma for actual leadership? Cautionary tale about blind faith in technology? Anti-fascist manifesto? Who knows, but 'Overlord' feels like a 'Both Sides Now' for our brave new Amazon Prime world."

There's no word on a new Dirty Projectors album or EP, right now "Overlord" is just a standalone single.

