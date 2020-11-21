News

All





Dirty Projectors – Stream the New EP and Album and Watch the New “My Possession” Video Ring Road EP and 5EPs Album Both Out Now via Domino





Dirty Projectors previously announced their intentions to release five EPs this year and then also release a 20-song anthology that collects all the EPs, the fittingly titled 5EPs, all via Domino. Today they have released their fifth and final EP of 2020, Ring Road, and also released 5EPs. They have also shared a video for “My Possession,” a previously unshared song that closes out both Ring Road and 5EPs. Below, stream both the EP and album, and also watch the “My Possession” video.

Each EP has been highlighting a different vocalist from the band, although Ring Road features all the vocalists. The band’s current lineup is frontman Dave Longstreth, Maia Friedman, Felicia Douglass, Kristin Slipp, and Mike Johnson.

In June, the band released the EP Flight Tower. Previously the band shared Flight Tower songs “Inner World”—which was one of Songs of the Week—and “Lose Your Love,” via a video for the track. Flight Tower was the second EP in the series, the first one, Windows Open, was released in March. Previously we shared two songs from Windows Open: “Overlord,” a new song the band shared in February via a video for the track, and “Search For Life,” shared via a lyric video in March. The third EP in the series, Super João, was released in September and preceeded by the single “Holy Mackerel,” shared via a video. The fourth EP in the series, Earth Crisis, as well as an accompaning short film by Encyclopedia Pictura, was surprise released in October.

In July the band did a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert for NPR Music. In a five-way split screen the band performed four singles: "Lose Your Love," "Overlord," "Inner World," and "Search For Life." Then in October they shared a funky remix of “Lose Your Love” by Canadian electro funk duo Chromeo. Then in October they shared Ring Road track “Searching Spirit,” via a lyric video.

Dirty Projectors’ last album was 2018’s Lamp Lit Prose.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.