Disq Announce New Album and Tour, Share Lead Single “Cujo Kiddies” Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet Due Out October 7 via Saddle Creek

Photography by Jacob Boll



Wisconsin-based band Disq have announced the release of a new album, Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet, which will be out on October 7 via Saddle Creek. They have also announced a tour in support of the album and have shared the album’s lead single, “Cujo Kiddies.” Listen to the new single and view the album’s tracklist/cover, along with the full list of tour dates, below.

Band bassist and vocalist Raina Bock elaborates on the new single in a press release: “I wanted to make a song that sounded like a freight train full of clowns and silly toys, barreling through the dark, observing and taking note of the various gloomy landscapes of my brain (without dwelling too long or taking any of it too seriously).

“I wrote the first half of ‘Cujo’ from deep inside the hole of substance abuse and loneliness. The song was meant to function as a blueprint for how I wished my reality could look. Six months later, sitting in an ocean of boxes all packed up for what would be my fourth time moving that year, I wrote the second half.

“The experience inspired what I hope to be my lifelong approach to songwriting going forward…. To write songs not with the goal of reflecting on where I am at a given moment, but as a tool to pull myself out of the way things are and toward the way I’d like them to be.

“I wrote ‘Cujo Kiddies’ for nobody else’s ears but my own, so while it is now making its way out into a strange world where I am not the only living person on earth, I truly from the bottom of my heart hope you all enjoy—but if you don’t, rest easy in knowing that it is no skin off the author’s back either way. This song has already done everything I could have ever hoped it would.”

<iframe width=“560” height=“315” src=“https://www.youtube.com/embed/iwjCKeggYXk” title=“YouTube video player” frameborder=“0” allow=“accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe><p> </p>

Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet Tracklist:

1. Civilization Four

2. Prize Contest Life

3. Cujo Kiddies

4. This Time

5. The Curtain

6. The Hardest Part

7. If Only

8. Charley Chimp

9. Tightrope

10. (With Respect To) Loyal Serfs

11. Meant To Be

12. Hitting A Nail With A BB Gun

Disq 2022 Tour Dates:

Sun. Aug. 28 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl *

Mon. Aug. 29 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre *

Tue. Aug. 30 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue *

Thu. Sep. 1 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

Fri. Sep. 2 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater *

Sat. Sep. 17 - La Crosse, WI @ Mid West Music Fest

Nov. 16 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern #

Nov. 17 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch #

Nov. 18 - Toronto, ON @ The Drake #

Nov. 20 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall #

Nov. 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right #

Nov. 22 - Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA #

Nov. 23 - Washington, DC @ DC9 #

Nov. 25 - Columbus, OH @ The Basement #

Nov. 26 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway #

Nov. 28 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

Nov. 29 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

Dec. 2 - Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon ^

Dec. 3 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Atrium at The Catalyst

Dec. 5 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall %

Dec. 6 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza %

Dec. 10 - Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

* Supporting Neko Case

# Support from Ducks Ltd.

^ Co-headline with Sorry

% Support from Sea Lemon

