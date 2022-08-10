News

Disq Share New Single “If Only” Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet Due Out October 7 via Saddle Creek

Photography by Daniel Topete



Wisconsin-based band Disq have shared a new single, “If Only.” It is the latest release from their upcoming album, Desperately Imagining Someplace Quiet, which will be out on October 7 via Saddle Creek. Listen below.

“This is a song to listen to when you’re confused about somebody’s intent in a relationship,” says the band’s Isaac deBroux-Slone in a press release. “It started as a sort of ‘British invasion’ vibe but I wanted to take it in a more interesting direction. The feeling of the song is longing and I thought some of the wistful chords and moods from the plethora of ’90s and 2000s indie I’d been listening to at the time would fit just right, so I pulled those influences in. The band and I fleshed it out into something close to its current state after I had the initial idea in the Summer of 2020 but something was still missing…. It felt ‘boring’ to me so I had my friend Matthew Sanborn come over and help me figure out some new chords to insert into the middle of the song. I added the synth guitar solo over it all and what we now internally refer to as the ‘freak out’ section was born. We attempted to inject as many nostalgic moments and sonic sighs into ‘If Only’ as we could. Hopefully the results tug on your heartstrings.”

Upon announcement of the new album in July, Disq shared the single “Cujo Kiddies,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

