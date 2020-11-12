News

Django Django Announce New Album, Share Video for Title Track “Glowing in the Dark” Glowing in the Dark Due Out February 12, 2021 via Because Music

Photography by Horacio Bolz



Django Django have announced a new album, Glowing in the Dark, and shared its title track, via a video for it. Glowing in the Dark is due out February 12, 2021 via Because Music. One song on the album features Charlotte Gainsbourg. Check out the “Glowing in the Dark” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Glowing in the Dark includes “Spirals,” a new song they shared in September via a kaleidoscopic video. “Spirals” was one of our Songs of the Week. Following “Spirals,” Django Django also shared a remix of the song by Dave Sitek of TV on the Radio as an Amazon Music exclusive. Then they shared another new song, the instrumental track “The Ark,” which was the B-side to “Spirals” but is also featured on the new album. Then they shared a remix of “Spirals” by MGMT (Andrew VanWyngarden and Ben Goldwasser), who stretched out the song to nearly eight minutes.

Glowing in the Dark is the band’s fourth album, the follow-up to 2018’s Marble Skies and Winter’s Beach EP. A press release says Glowing in the Dark “has a running theme of escape: from despair, from constraints, from small town life, and even, in dreams, from the Earth.”

NYC artist and illustrator Braulio Amado directed the “Glowing in the Dark” video, directing frontman Vincent Neff remotely.

In a press release Neff had this to say about the video: “He gave me some loose directions of what he wanted me to do via email. Then me and my brother in law got a tripod, my phone and a speaker and went to a deserted industrial estate around the back of my house and shot a bunch of stuff then turned the footage over to Braulio. We love what he's done with it and how the energy and vibe of the visuals really lock with the track.”

Amado had this to say: “I didn't want to be literal and do something *glowing in the dark*, so in my head the video is somewhat an abstract representation of the song title without being too obvious. I wanted it to feel organic, I wanted it to feel trippy, vibrant and colourful. This was done during the pandemic, with Vinny shooting himself on a greenscreen at home with his iphone, so I just wanted to take him out of the weird world and time we are all living through right now and transport him to a more fun place far away from here.”

Django Django also features producer/drummer David Maclean, bassist Jimmy Dixon, and synthesizer operator Tommy Grace. Marble Skies was the follow-up to the band’s 2015 sophomore album, Born Under Saturn, and their 2012-released Mercury Prize-nominated self-titled debut.

Read our 2018 interview with Django Django on Marble Skies.

Also read our 2012 interview with Django Django and our 2015 interview with the band.

Glowing in the Dark Tracklist:

1. Spirals

2. Right The Wrongs

3. Got Me Worried

4. Waking Up (feat. Charlotte Gainsbourg)

5. Free From Gravity

6. Headrush

7. The Ark

8. Night of the Buffalo

9. The World Will Turn

10. Kick the Devil Out

11. Glowing in the Dark

12. Hold Fast

13. Asking For More

