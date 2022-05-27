News

Django Django Release 10th Anniversary Reissue of Debut With Dub Rework by Mad Professor Out Now via Because Music

Photography by Horacio Bolz



Django Django have released a 10th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. It features the original album along with a complete dub reworking by Mad Professor. It is out now digitally and will be given a vinyl release on June 10 via Because Music. Stream it below.

In a press release, singer and guitarist Vincent Neff states: “Our debut album is 10 years old! It was the album that set us on our way and it’ll always be a special one to us. It reminds us of recording in Dave’s bedroom, playing at small club nights up and down the U.K. and taking in all the new music that was being made in East London at that time. When we released it, we had no idea what would happen, but it ended up being the start of a crazy journey for us.”

He adds, regarding the collaboration with Mad Professor: “To celebrate the release we’ve created a special 10th Anniversary Edition, and also asked the amazing Mad Professor to do a dub rework—‘Django Django meets Mad Professor’—which interprets the album in a way that only he could.”

Django Django’s most recent studio album, Glowing in the Dark, came out last year via Because Music.

