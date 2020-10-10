News

Django Django Share New Song “The Ark” The B-Side to “Spirals”

Photography by Horacio Bolz



Django Django have shared a new song “The Ark.” The instrumental track is the B-side to “Spirals,” a new song the band shared in September. Listen below.

“Spirals” was one of our Songs of the Week and was shared via a kaleidoscopic video. It was the band’s first new song in almost two years, since 2018’s Winter’s Beach EP and their third album, Marble Skies, also released in 2018 via Ribbon Music. Maxim Kelly directed the “Spirals” video, which features repeated images of frontman Vincent Neff spiraling as if in a DNA strand.

Django Django also features producer/drummer David Maclean, bassist Jimmy Dixon, and synthesizer operator Tommy Grace.

Marble Skies was the follow-up to the band’s 2015 sophomore album, Born Under Saturn, and their 2012-released Mercury Prize-nominated self-titled debut.

Read our 2018 interview with Django Django on Marble Skies.

Also read our 2012 interview with Django Django and our 2015 interview with the band.

