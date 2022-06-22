Djo (Joe Keery from “Stranger Things”) Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Change”
Decide Due Out September 16
Jun 22, 2022
Photography by Dana Trippe
Djo (actor Joe Keery from Stranger Things) has announced the release of his second solo album, Decide, which will be out on September 16. He has also shared a new song from the album, “Change.” Listen below, followed by Djo’s upcoming tour dates.
Djo’s debut solo album, TWENTY TWENTY, came out in 2019. He was previously a part of the Chicago psych rock band Post Animal.
On DECIDE Keery worked with musician/engineer Adam Thein during the pandemic. The final recordings for the album happened at Sound Factory in Los Angeles.
A press release describes the album in greater detail: “DECIDE serves as a sort of aural history of Keery’s late 20s. It features reflections on growth, relationships and navigating it all in a world filled with technology at its center. It’s his sonic ambitions however that take these introspections and melt them into a warped reality with each layered synth pulling the listener’s emotional strings.”
The album’s tracklist and cover art have yet to be shared.
Djo Tour Dates:
July 30 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL - SOLD OUT
July 31 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL
Sept 17 - Sea, Hear, Now Festival - Asbury Park, NJ
Oct 15 - Austin City Limits, Austin, TX
