Djo (Joe Keery from “Stranger Things”) Shares New Single “Gloom”
Decide Due Out September 16
Jul 25, 2022
Photography by Dana Trippe
Djo (actor Joe Keery from Stranger Things) has shared a new single, “Gloom.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming album, Decide, which will be out on September 16. Listen below.
Upon announcement of the album in June, Djo shared the album track “Change.”
Djo’s debut solo album, TWENTY TWENTY, came out in 2019. He was previously a part of the Chicago psych rock band Post Animal.
