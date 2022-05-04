 Dolly Parton, Eminem, and Duran Duran Among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, May 4th, 2022  
Subscribe

Dolly Parton, Eminem, and Duran Duran Among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, and Pat Benatar Also Recognized

May 04, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


The 2022 list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees has been announced. It consists of Dolly Parton (who initially withdrew herself from consideration), Eminem, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.

Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are to receive the Musical Excellence Award. Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten will receive the Early Influence Award, and Sylvia Robinson, Jimmy Iovine, and Allen Grubman will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 5.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent