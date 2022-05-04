News

Dolly Parton, Eminem, and Duran Duran Among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, Eurythmics, and Pat Benatar Also Recognized





The 2022 list of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees has been announced. It consists of Dolly Parton (who initially withdrew herself from consideration), Eminem, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon.

Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis are to receive the Musical Excellence Award. Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten will receive the Early Influence Award, and Sylvia Robinson, Jimmy Iovine, and Allen Grubman will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 5.

