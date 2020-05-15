News

Dream English Kid release new single Meet the latest in Manchester's long line of musical excellence

Manchester has a long history of producing some of the finest musical acts to grace the planet. Whether its genuine innovators like Joy Division and New Order, international megastars such as The Bee Gees and Oasis or unique masters of their craft like The Fall, the city and its surrounding areas have always been at the forefront of musical ingenuity.

So, it gives us great pleasure at Under the Radar to introduce the latest band we're sure you're going to love. Meet Dream English Kid, a three-piece originally from the northern industrial town of Preston. Having put out their debut single "Swim In The Shallow" in 2018, the band relocated to Manchester where they've become one of the city's best kept secrets ever since.

The trio - Hannah Cobb (keys and vocals), Maria Toase (guitar and vocals) and Liam Ogburn (bass) - have already drawn comparisons with the likes of Beach House, Young Marble Giants and Ulrika Spacek. Taking their name from Birkenhead artist Mark Leckey's Turner Prize award winning video piece, the group found themselves inspired to capture the spirit of a time.

Their new single "I See Red" comes out today on all streaming platforms and is well worth £1 of anyone's hard earned cash! Speaking of the single, founder member Hannah Cobb explains; "I See Red was written a few years ago; a product of growing up in a confusing and weird world. We really tried to capture the feeling of uncertainty and darkness in the lyrics, whilst also generating this weirdly positive energy we get from feeling so lost. The drive to make something good and express a feeling which seems prevalent amongst our generation. We revived it recently and recorded, mixed and made the artwork ourselves, which is important to us as we feel like this has been the best way to capture our collective emotion within the song and keep it as our own."

Recorded & mixed by Maria Toase and mastered by Tavish Cross with additional synths by George Cole, here's "I See Red" in all its beautiful, melancholic glory.

https://dreamenglishkid1.bandcamp.com/?fbclid=IwAR2qssH2F_usEZV1DjFalVeomSrGBd1HmYEmHsRJ3iNUCzFbXsYJOltM52c