News

All





Drive-By Truckers Announce New Album, Share Video for Title Track “Welcome 2 Club XIII” Welcome 2 Club XIII Due Out June 3 via ATO

Photography by Brantley Guitierrez



Drive-By Truckers have announced the release of their 14th studio album, Welcome 2 Club XIII, which will be out on June 3 via ATO. They have also shared a video for the album’s title track. View the Jason Shevchuk-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

In a press release, frontman Patterson Hood states: “There were no cool bars in town and Club XIII was the best we had, but it wasn’t all that good, and our band wasn’t particularly liked there. From time to time the owner would throw us a Wednesday night or let us open for a hair-metal band we were a terrible fit for, and everyone would hang out outside until we were done playing. It wasn’t very funny at the time, but it’s funny to us now.”

Welcome 2 Club XIII was produced by frequent collaborator David Barbe and features guest performances by Margo Price, R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, and Schaefer Llana.

Welcome 2 Club XIII Tracklist:

1. The Driver

2. Maria’s Awful Disclosures

3. Shake and Pine

4. We will never wake you up in the morning

5. Welcome 2 Club XIII

6. Forged In Hell and Heaven Sent

7. Every Single Storied Flameout

8. Billy Ringo In The Dark

9. Wilder Days

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.