Wednesday, June 15th, 2022  
Drugdealer Share Video for New Single “Madison”

Out Now via Mexican Summer

Jun 15, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Shags Chamberlain
Drugdealer (the project of Michael Collins) have shared a video for their new single “Madison.” View the video below.

In a press release, Collins states: “‘Madison’ was the first song I wrote in the period after Raw Honey. I hadn’t been feeling very confident about my voice for a while, when a chance encounter with an older artist, Annette Peacock, happened. She helped change my perspective, and style. She told me I wasn’t singing in my correct range, to modulate it up. She was right and it shifted my perspective on singing. ‘Madison’ is the first time I felt like I was hearing what I really sounded like, after years of defaulting more towards numerous collaborators who I knew had their voices. It was pretty surreal and I’m really thankful for her advice.”

Drugdealer’s previous album, Raw Honey, came out in 2019 via Mexican Summer.

