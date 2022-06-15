Drugdealer Share Video for New Single “Madison”
Out Now via Mexican Summer
Jun 15, 2022
Photography by Shags Chamberlain
Drugdealer (the project of Michael Collins) have shared a video for their new single “Madison.” View the video below.
In a press release, Collins states: “‘Madison’ was the first song I wrote in the period after Raw Honey. I hadn’t been feeling very confident about my voice for a while, when a chance encounter with an older artist, Annette Peacock, happened. She helped change my perspective, and style. She told me I wasn’t singing in my correct range, to modulate it up. She was right and it shifted my perspective on singing. ‘Madison’ is the first time I felt like I was hearing what I really sounded like, after years of defaulting more towards numerous collaborators who I knew had their voices. It was pretty surreal and I’m really thankful for her advice.”
Drugdealer’s previous album, Raw Honey, came out in 2019 via Mexican Summer.
