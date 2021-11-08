News

Dry Cleaning Announce New 2022 North American Tour Dates New Long Leg Out Now via 4AD

Photography by Steve Gullick



London-based post-punk band Dry Cleaning have announced new North American tour dates set for spring 2022. These dates are being announced mere days before the start of their U.S./U.K./European tour in support of their debut album, New Long Leg. The full list of spring 2022 dates can be viewed below.

New Long Leg came out this past spring via 4AD. It featured the songs “Scratchcard Lanyard” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Strong Feelings” (another one of our Songs of the Week), “Unsmart Lady” (also on our Songs of the Week list), “Bug Eggs,” and “Tony Speaks,” the latter of which made our Songs of the Week list.

Dry Cleaning 2022 North American Tour Dates:

Thu. May 12 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

Fri. May 13 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount

Sun. May 15 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom

Tue. May 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

Wed. May 18 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Thu. May 19 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

Fri. May 20 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

Sat. May 21 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

Mon. May 23 - Houston, TX @ Satellite

Tue. May 24 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

Wed. May 25 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas

Sat. May 28 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes w/ Interpol

