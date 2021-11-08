Dry Cleaning Announce New 2022 North American Tour Dates
New Long Leg Out Now via 4AD
Nov 08, 2021
Photography by Steve Gullick
London-based post-punk band Dry Cleaning have announced new North American tour dates set for spring 2022. These dates are being announced mere days before the start of their U.S./U.K./European tour in support of their debut album, New Long Leg. The full list of spring 2022 dates can be viewed below.
New Long Leg came out this past spring via 4AD. It featured the songs “Scratchcard Lanyard” (one of our Songs of the Week), “Strong Feelings” (another one of our Songs of the Week), “Unsmart Lady” (also on our Songs of the Week list), “Bug Eggs,” and “Tony Speaks,” the latter of which made our Songs of the Week list.
Dry Cleaning 2022 North American Tour Dates:
Thu. May 12 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern
Fri. May 13 - Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Fairmount
Sun. May 15 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
Tue. May 17 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church
Wed. May 18 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
Thu. May 19 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
Fri. May 20 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
Sat. May 21 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
Mon. May 23 - Houston, TX @ Satellite
Tue. May 24 - Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
Wed. May 25 - Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas
Sat. May 28 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Palacio de los Deportes w/ Interpol
