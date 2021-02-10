News

All





Dry Cleaning Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single "Strong Feelings" New Long Leg Out April 2 via 4AD





London-based post-punk band Dry Cleaning have announced the release of their debut album, New Long Leg, which will be out on April 2 via 4AD. The band has also shared a video for “Strong Feelings,” a new single from the album. The video, which was directed by guitarist Tom Dowse, can be viewed below, along with the tracklist and cover art for New Long Leg.

Frontwoman Caroline Shaw speaks about the album in a press release: “The title is ambiguous; a new long leg could be an expensive present or a growth or a table repair. It’s not just sheer pent-up energy all the time in the way that the first two EPs were. I feel more confident with leaving gaps.” She also talks about “Strong Feelings,” stating, “it’s about secretly being in love with someone who doesn’t know it, and Brexit’s disruptive role in romantic relationships.”

New Long Leg was produced by John Parish. The band released “Scratchcard Lanyard,” the first single from the album, in November of last year, and it made it to our Songs of the Week list. In 2019, we interviewed them after the release of their two EPs Sweet Princess and Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks. You can check it out here.

New Long Leg Tracklist:

1. Scratchcard Lanyard

2. Unsmart Lady

3. Strong Feelings

4. Leafy

5. Her Hippo

6. New Long Leg

7. John Wick

8. More Big Birds

9. A.L.C

10. Every Day Carry

