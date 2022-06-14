News

Dry Cleaning Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Don’t Press Me” Stumpwork Due Out October 21 via 4AD

Photography by Ben Rayner



London-based post-punk band Dry Cleaning have announced a new album, Stumpwork, and shared a new song, “Don’t Press Me,” via an animated video. Stumpwork is due out October 21 via 4AD. Check out “Don’t Press Me” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Stumpwork is the band’s sophomore album and the quick follow-up to their 2021-released debut album, New Long Leg (which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021). Peter Millard directed and animated the video for “Don’t Press Me.”

Vocalist Florence Shaw had this to say about the new song in a press release: “The words in the chorus came about because I was trying to write a song to sing to my own brain, ‘You are always fighting me/You are always stressing me out.’”

Dry Cleaning also features Nick Buxton (drums), Tom Dowse (guitar), and Lewis Maynard (bass). The band recorded the album in rural Wales, once again working with New Long Leg producer John Parish, along with engineer Joe Jones.

A press release describes Stumpwork in more detail: “The new album was inspired by a plethora of events, concepts and political debacles, be they represented in the icy mess of ambient elements reflecting a certain existential despair, or the surprising warmth in celebrating the lives of loved ones lost through the previous year. Surrealist lyrics are as ever at the forefront—but there is a sensitivity now to the themes of family, money, politics, self-deprecation and sensuality. Furious indie-pop anthems combine across the record with psych and prog influences, demonstrating the wealth of influences the band feed off and their deep musicality.”

Read our review of New Long Leg here.

Read our interview with Dry Cleaning on New Long Leg here.

In 2019, we interviewed them after the release of their two EPs Sweet Princess and Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks. You can check it out here.

Stumpwork Tracklist:

1. Anna Calls From The Arctic

2. Kwenchy Kups

3. Gary Ashby

4. Driver’s Story

5. Hot Penny Day

6. Stumpwork

7. No Decent Shoes For Rain

8. Don’t Press Me

9. Conservative Hell

10. Liberty Log

11. Icebergs

Dry Cleaning Tour Dates: Thu. June 16 - Edinburgh, UK @ Hidden Door Festival

Fri. June 17 - York, UK @ Castle Howard w/ Duran Duran

Sat. June 18 - Helsinki, FI @ Sideways Festival

Tue. June 21 - Zagreb, HR @ INmusic Festival

Fri. June 24 - Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

Sat. July 2 - Ewijk, NL @ Down The Rabbit Hole

Sun. July 3 - Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

Sat. July 9 - Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest

Sun. July 10 - Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

Mon. July 11 - Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

Tue. July 12 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

Thu. July 14 - Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

Fri. July 15 - Detroit, MI @ El Club

Sat. July 16 - Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

Sat. July 23 - Nottingham, UK @ Rough Trade (in-store)

Sun. July 24 - Hertfordshire, UK @ Standon Calling

Fri. July 29 - Co Waterford, IE @ All Together Now

Sun. July 31 - Thirsk, UK @ Deer Shed Festival

Sat. Aug. 6 - Katowic, PL @ OFF Festival

Thu. Aug. 11 - Haldern, DE @ Haldern Pop Festival

Fri. Aug. 19 - Crickhowell, UK @ Green Man Festival

Thu. Aug. 25 - London, UK @ All Points East

Sat. Aug. 27 - Manchester, UK @ Dept Mayfield w/ The National

Sun. Sept. 18 - Los Angeles, US @ Primavera Sound LA

Fri. Nov. 11 - Utrecht, NL @ Le Guess Who? Festival

