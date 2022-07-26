News

Dry Cleaning Share New Single “Anna Calls From the Arctic” Stumpwork Due Out October 21 via 4AD

Photography by Ben Rayner



London-based post-punk band Dry Cleaning have shared a new single, “Anna Calls From the Arctic.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Stumpwork, which will be out on October 21 via 4AD. Listen below.

“The lyrics were partly inspired by phone calls with a friend who was living and working in the Arctic,” explain the band in a press release. ”The song developed from a keyboard, bass and clarinet jam. This then took shape during our pre-recording sessions with John Parish and Joe Jones in Bristol and finalized at Rockfield studios a month later, with some musical inspiration coming from the dramatic scores of John Barry. The song is observational and sensual.”

Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “Don’t Press Me,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Stumpwork is the band’s sophomore album and the quick follow-up to their 2021-released debut album, New Long Leg (which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021).

