Dry Cleaning Share Video for New Single “Scratchcard Lanyard”

London-based post-punk band Dry Cleaning have released a video for a new single titled “Scratchcard Lanyard.” This is their first music release since signing with 4AD earlier this year. The video for “Scratchcard Lanyard” marks the directorial debut of artist duo Rottingdean Bazaar (James Theseus Buck and Luke Brooks). You can watch it below.

The inspiration for the video can be found in what the band had to say about the song in a press release: “In the search for your true calling in life, it’s easy to try so many things that you end up confused. It can lead to an enormous build-up of frustration. You may fantasize about exacting revenge upon your real or imagined enemies. Ephemeral things and small-scale escapist experiences can provide some relief!”

The band has just finished up recording their debut album, with more information to come soon.

Dry Cleaning consists of Nick Buxton (drums), Tom Dowse (guitar), Lewis Maynard (bass), and Florence Shaw (vocals). Last year, we interviewed them after the release of their two EPs Sweet Princess and Boundary Road Snacks and Drinks. You can check it out here.

