Dry Cleaning Share Video for New Single “Unsmart Lady”

London-based post-punk band Dry Cleaning have shared a video for a new single titled “Unsmart Lady.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, New Long Leg, which is due out this Friday (Apr. 2) on 4AD. Watch the Tilly Shiner-directed video below.

Frontwoman Florence Shaw states in a press release regarding the concept behind the song: “‘Unsmart Lady’ is driven by a pleasing bone-rattling grunge groove and lyrics about body image. ‘Fat podgy, non make-up’—I was thinking about these things that are supposed to be a source of shame about your appearance and wanting to use them in a powerful way. Just trying to survive when you feel knackered and put-upon and shit about yourself, but you say, ‘I don’t care what I’m supposed to be.’”

Previously released singles from New Long Leg are “Scratchcard Lanyard” (one of our Songs of the Week) and “Strong Feelings” (another one of our Songs of the Week).

Last week, 4AD shared a Dry Cleaning cover of Grimes’ “Oblivion” for their forthcoming compilation Bills & Aches & Blues.

