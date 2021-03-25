 Du Blonde Shares New Song “Pull the Plug” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, March 25th, 2021  
Du Blonde Shares New Song “Pull the Plug”

Homecoming Due Out April 2 via Moshi Moshi

Mar 25, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Du Blonde (aka Beth Jeans Houghton) has shared a new song titled “Pull the Plug.” It is the latest song to be released from her upcoming album Homecoming, which will be out on April 2 via Moshi Moshi. Listen below.

Houghton speaks about the track on Instagram: “This is the first track on the album and one of my faves. It’s about being trapped by certain mental health issues and accepting that as part of your being, coming to terms with the fact this will inevitably affect your relationships and being OK with that in the knowledge that someone somewhere will eventually be OK with who you are. ONE WEEK until Homecoming is released, and I might have one more surprise for you before then! Go listen to ‘Pull The Plug’ now!”

Houghton previously released the song “I’m Glad That We Broke Up” (feat. Ezra Furman), which was one of our Songs of the Week. Her previous album, Lung Bread for Daddy, came out in 2019 on Moshi Moshi.

Most Recent