Ducks Ltd. Announces Expanded EP Reissue, Shares Video for New Song “As Big As All Outside”

Toronto-based indie rock group Ducks Ltd. (formerly known as Ducks Unlimited), have announced an expanded version of their EP Get Bleak. They have also shared a video for their new song “As Big As All Outside,” all in celebration of their latest signing with Carpark Records. Check out the cathartic track alongside its video, album cover art, and reissued tracklist below.

Ducks Ltd. talks about the meaning behind the new track in a press release: “Over the last several years I don’t think I was alone in the sense of decline that seemed to be hanging over a lot of day to day existence, and on my bad days I can really let that feeling permeate everything. I’m consistently awed by all of the little things that can pull me out of it though. Things as simple as the extended ‘Canadian Club’ mix of the 1991 Sisters of Mercy single ‘Vision Thing’ which gets a mention in the third verse. The original version of ‘Vision Thing’ is good, but for the extended mix they just add on two and a half minutes at the end of Andrew Eldritch doing spooky laughs and vamping and it totally fucking rules. Never fails to remind me that in spite of everything the world is capable of being very good and fun sometimes.”

The band comprises friends Evan Lewis on lead guitar and Tom Mcgreevy on vocals and rhythm guitar. The tracks on Get Bleak are pop-sounding but simultaneously toy with the ideas of self-awareness and ridiculous societal pressures we endure on a daily basis. On the expanded version of this EP, which features three bonus tracks, the future styling of the band is teased with a harmonious balance of self-reflection and humor in each song. Get Bleak was originally released under the name Ducks Unlimited in 2019. The reissue will feature new stylings as well as their reconstructed name—Ducks Ltd.

Get Bleak Tracklist:

1.Get Bleak

2. Gleaming Spies

3. Annie Forever

4. Anhedonia

5. Oblivion

6. As Big As All Outside

7. It’s Easy

