Ducks Ltd. Share Cover of Jesus and Mary Chain’s “Head On” Featuring illuminati hotties First Release From the Band’s Upcoming Cover Series

Photography by Colin Medley / Lissyelle Laricchia



Toronto-based duo Ducks Ltd. have shared a cover of The Jesus and Mary Chain’s 1989 song “Head On.” The cover features vocals from Sarah Tudzin of illuminati hotties, and it is the duo’s first release from their newly announced cover series titled The Sincerest Form of Flattery. Listen to the new cover below.

In a press release, frontman Tom McGreevy states: “The original “Head On” is totally a classic. The lyrics are just so brilliant in an understated kind of way, but I actually started thinking about covering it after listening to the Pixies’ cover of it on Trompe le Monde. They really kick the shit out of it in a totally different way than The Jesus and Mary Chain do, and it made me desperate for a chance to sing it, and also got me thinking about ways you could adapt the vibe of it to make it fit into our world a bit.

“Sarah Tudzin has an immense and powerful production/mixing mind and one of my favorite singing voices of anyone doing stuff right now, so we asked her if she’d be down to work on it with us and she helped us figure out how to make all the pieces fit together. Truly a high honor! She also persuaded us to record our guitars through actual amplifiers for the first time ever, rather than going straight into the box like we normally do which feels momentous! Amplifiers! Who knew!”

In January, Ducks Ltd. shared the song “Sheets of Grey.” It was one of our Songs of the Week. Their latest album, Modern Fiction, came out last year via Carpark and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

Read our The End interview with Tom McGreevy.

