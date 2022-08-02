News

Ducks Ltd. Share Cover of The Cure’s “In Between Days” Featuring Jane Inc Second Release From Duck Ltd.’s Ongoing Cover Series

Photography by Colin Medley / Shelby Fenlon



Toronto-based duo Ducks Ltd. have shared a cover of The Cure’s “In Between Days,” which features Jane Inc (the project of Carlyn Bezic). It is the second release in Ducks Ltd.’s ongoing cover series, The Sincerest Form of Flattery. Listen below.

In a press release, frontman Tom McGreevy states: “Robert Smith is a genius and The Cure are the best and I absolutely love this song. It’s such a simple one but all of the pieces slot together so neatly. We listened to all the demos he made of it, and it’s cool to hear how clearly the fundamental parts of it are realized on the very first one, even though he doesn’t have any lyrics yet and is just wordlessly singing the melody (which I also do when we demo stuff!). We mostly tracked this one on a day off when we were on tour with Nation of Language, so the vocal was tracked in the front seat of a parked Mitsubishi Outlander in the middle of the night outside an Airbnb in Grand Junction, Colorado. It’s also the first thing we’ve made that our bass player Katie plays on.

“Carlyn Bezic (aka Jane Inc) has been a pal for maybe a decade and is one the best musicians in Toronto. I’ve seen her in so many bands and it’s been so cool to watch the Jane Inc project come together, as it feels like she just keeps refining and perfecting a creative vision that was already clear in some of the first projects I saw her in. I’ve wanted to do something with her for forever, so I was super excited she said yes to this!”

Ducks Ltd. previously shared a cover of The Jesus and Mary Chain’s 1989 song “Head On” upon announcement of their cover series.

In January, Ducks Ltd. shared the song “Sheets of Grey.” It was one of our Songs of the Week. Their latest album, Modern Fiction, came out last year via Carpark and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

Read our The End interview with Tom McGreevy.

