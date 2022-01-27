News

Ducks Ltd. Share New Single “Sheets of Grey” Modern Fiction Out Now via Carpark

Photography by Colin Medley



Toronto-based duo Ducks Ltd. have shared a new single, “Sheets of Grey.” It is their first new music since the release of their most recent album, Modern Fiction. Listen below.

In a press release, frontman Tom McGreevy elaborates on the new song: “This song is actually one of the oldest in our catalog. We wrote it around the same time as Get Bleak, or maybe a little bit after, and played it live a bunch, but never quite finished it. We kept poking at it for a long time until we finally got it to where we wanted it to be, which happened during the Modern Fiction sessions.

“We ended up leaving it off the record as it didn’t quite thematically fit with the other songs, but I’m excited we’re finally getting to put it out as I’ve always liked it. It’s about the inertia of depression, and how hard it can be to break out of those cycles, but also about the pleasure of embracing that state. There is a certain, temporary comfort to be found in the abyss! Somewhere right before it inevitably becomes extremely awful.”

Modern Fiction came out last year via Carpark and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. It features the songs “18 Cigarettes,” one of our Songs of the Week, “How Lonely Are You?,” which features The Beths and also landed on our Songs of the Week list, and “Under the Lonely Moon,” which also features The Beths and was one of our Songs of the Week.

Read our The End interview with Tom McGreevy.

