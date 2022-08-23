News

Dumb Announce New Album, Share Video For New Single “Pull Me Up” Pray 4 Tomorrow Due Out November 11 via Mint

Photography by Marisa Kriangwiwat Holmes



Vancouver DIY punk four-piece Dumb have announced the release of a new album, Pray 4 Tomorrow, which will be out on November 11 via Mint. They have also shared a video for a new single “Pull Me Up.” View the J Quincy Arthur-directed video below along with the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

In a press release, the band’s Franco Rossino states: “It seems that these days even some of our more intelligent friends find themselves trapped in loops of cyclic discourse, in an endless battle between other chronically-online walking encyclopedias fruitlessly attempting to force the truth into submission. The song ‘Pull Me Up’ (a reference to ‘Pulled Up’ by the Talking Heads) is all about reaching out to those friends who have been inside too long, their brains fried from a repetitive strain injury.”

The band’s previous album, Seeing Green, came out in 2018 via Mint. Read our review of it here.

Pray 4 Tomorrow Tracklist:

1. Foot Control

2. Gibberish

3. Excuse Me?

4. Pull Me Up

5. 30 Degrees

6. Strange is the Morning

7. Quarter Stereo

8. Dropout

9. Sleep Like a Baby

10. Watch This Drive

11. Out of Touch

12. Fully Compromised

13. Pensar

14. Desolation

15. Civic Duty

16. 77

17. Grey Area

18. The Entertainer

