Dungen Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Nattens Sista Strimma Ljus” En Är För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog Due Out October 7 via Mexican Summer

Photography by Tomi Palsa



Swedish psych rock group Dungen have announced the release of their first new album in seven years, En Är För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog. It will be out on October 7 via Mexican Summer. The band have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Nattens Sista Strimma Ljus.” View the Isidor Xavier Estrada Nyqvist-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

En Är För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog, which translates to “One is Too Much and a Thousand is Never Enough,” was recorded in pieces beginning in 2017. It was produced by Mattias Glavå.

Dungen’s previous album, Allas Sak, came out in 2015.

En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog Tracklist:

1. Skövde

2. Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig

3. Nattens Sista Strimma Ljus

4. Möbler

5. Höstens Färger

6. Var Har Du Varit?

7. Klockan Slår Den Är Mycket Nu

8. En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog

9. Om Natten

