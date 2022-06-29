 Dungen Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Nattens Sista Strimma Ljus” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 29th, 2022  
Dungen Announce New Album, Share Video for New Single “Nattens Sista Strimma Ljus”

En Är För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog Due Out October 7 via Mexican Summer

Jun 29, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Tomi Palsa
Swedish psych rock group Dungen have announced the release of their first new album in seven years, En Är För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog. It will be out on October 7 via Mexican Summer. The band have also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Nattens Sista Strimma Ljus.” View the Isidor Xavier Estrada Nyqvist-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

En Är För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog, which translates to “One is Too Much and a Thousand is Never Enough,” was recorded in pieces beginning in 2017. It was produced by Mattias Glavå.

Dungen’s previous album, Allas Sak, came out in 2015.

En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog Tracklist:

1. Skövde
2. Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig
3. Nattens Sista Strimma Ljus
4. Möbler
5. Höstens Färger
6. Var Har Du Varit?
7. Klockan Slår Den Är Mycket Nu
8. En Är För Mycket och Tusen Aldrig Nog
9. Om Natten

There are no comments for this entry yet.

