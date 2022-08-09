 Dungen Share New Single “Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 9th, 2022  
Dungen Share New Single “Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig”

En Är För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog Due Out October 7 via Mexican Summer

Aug 09, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Tomi Palsa
Swedish psych rock group Dungen have shared a new single, “Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, En Är För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog, which will be out on October 7 via Mexican Summer. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “Nattens Sista Strimma Ljus.” Dungen’s previous album, Allas Sak, came out in 2015.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

