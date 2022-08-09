News

All





Dungen Share New Single “Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig” En Är För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog Due Out October 7 via Mexican Summer

Photography by Tomi Palsa



Swedish psych rock group Dungen have shared a new single, “Om Det Finns Något Som Du Vill Fråga Mig.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, En Är För Mycket Och Tusen Aldrig Nog, which will be out on October 7 via Mexican Summer. Listen below.

Upon announcement of the album in June, the band shared the single “Nattens Sista Strimma Ljus.” Dungen’s previous album, Allas Sak, came out in 2015.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.