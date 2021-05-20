Duran Duran Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “INVISIBLE” (Feat. Graham Coxon)

News

Duran Duran have announced a new album, FUTURE PAST, and shared its first single, “INVISIBLE,” via a video for the song. FUTURE PAST is due out October 22 via Tape Modern for BMG. Watch the “INVISIBLE” video below, followed by the album’s cover art.

FUTURE PAST features production work from Erol Alkan, Giorgio Moroder, and Mark Ronson. The album also features Blur’s Graham Coxon on guitar (that’s him on “INVISIBLE”), Mike Garson (David Bowie’s former pianist), and guest vocals from Lykke Li.

Alkan produced “INVISIBLE,” which was mixed by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent. An Artificial Intelligence called Huxley created the song’s video.

Duran Duran features Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Roger Taylor.

Rhodes had this to say about the new single: “Sonic architecture has always been incredibly important to Duran Duran. I think, with ‘INVISIBLE,’ we really have managed to carve the sculpture the way we wanted it. Sonically, it’s a very unusual piece of music. I think when you merge all the instruments together, it creates an overall sound that perhaps you haven’t heard before.”

Le Bon had this to say about the album as a whole: “When we first went into the studio in late 2018, I was trying to persuade the guys that all we needed to do was write two or three tracks for an EP. Four days later, with the nucleus of 25 plus strong songs in the can, that all deserved development, I realized we’d be in it for the long haul, but that was before COVID. So here we are in 2021 with our 15th studio album, FUTURE PAST straining at the leash. Music by Duran Duran with Graham Coxon, Lykke Li, Mike Garson, Erol Alkan, Mark Ronson, Giorgio Moroder (for God’s sake!). I’m not saying it’s epic, but well ... yes I am. We open with the song ‘INVISIBLE,’ which began as a story about a one-sided relationship but grew into something much bigger, because ‘a voiceless crowd isn’t backing down.’ John and Roger’s rhythm track is mountainous; Nick’s melodies twist and soar; Graham’s guitar is a knife. It feels exactly right for right now.”

The last album from the ’80s English New Wave legends was 2015’s Paper Gods.

