Duran Duran Share Celebrity Lookalike-Filled Video for “ANNIVERSARY” FUTURE PAST Due Out October 22 via Tape Modern for BMG

Photography by John Swannell



Duran Duran have shared a video for their song “ANNIVERSARY.” The video features a pantheon of celebrity lookalikes traipsing around the historic Belvoir Castle in Grantham, U.K, and it was directed by BAFTA-winning artist Alison Jackson. Their forthcoming 15th studio album, FUTURE PAST, will be out on October 22 via Tape Modern for BMG. Check out the “ANNIVERSARY” video below.

Bassist and founding member John Taylor speaks about the new song in a press release: “‘ANNIVERSARY’ is a special song for us. Obviously we were conscious of our own impending 40th anniversary of making music together, but we wanted the song’s meaning to be inclusive in the broadest possible way. After playing and working together for so long, we very much appreciate what ‘being together’ and ’staying together’ can really mean. It’s not something we would have thought songworthy 40 years ago, but we do today! It was also fun to build a track with hints of previous Duran hits. They’re like Easter eggs, for the fans to find.”

Jackson adds, regarding the video: “I’m thrilled to have been asked by Duran Duran to make their music video—creating an iconic party for their 40th anniversary, bringing celebrities together from past and present.”

A special livestream event will take place this Thursday (Oct. 21) in which the band will partake in an exclusive Q&A. It will also be the global premiere for Double Take, a new 30-minute documentary from filmmakers Gerry Fox and Una Burnand which follows the making of the “ANNIVERSARY” video.

Previously shared songs from FUTURE PAST are “INVISIBLE,” “MORE JOY!,” (feat. CHAI), “ANNIVERSARY,” and “TONIGHT UNITED.”

