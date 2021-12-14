News

All





Dylan Cox Shares New EP, ‘A Place to Meet’ Stream the Full EP Below

Photography by Drew Martin



Indie folk artist Dylan Cox has shared his debut EP, A Place to Meet. Pulling from celestial chamber folk and intimate singer/songwriters, Cox introduces his own brand of emotive songwriting. Cox is also joined by co-producers Abraham Rounds and Sarah Walk, along with a host of collaborators who have played with rising singer/songwriters such as Blake Mills, Andrew Bird, Nick Hakim, and Ethan Gruska.

The new EP opens with Cox’s November single, “Welcome,” inviting the listener into the EP’s rich and resonant soundscape. He then follows with the string-backed chamber folk of “Animals in the Kitchen” and cinematic heights of the title track. “World Between” almost veers into triumphant pop songwriting, with Cox delivering one of his most moving vocal performances, while the gentle sway of “Flying Martha” makes for a beautiful daydream reverie. Finally, the EP ends with “Joy,” a track that is simultaneously the record’s most achingly intimate and celebratory offering.

All throughout, Cox uses his songwriting to capture a sense of something transient and magical. As Cox describes, “‘A Place to Meet’ expresses a work with language, songs that think about language, what it can and can’t communicate, and a hope that in music, language can create a place that defies the limits of our connections with other people. In short, these songs express hope for music, that making and listening to it is like making and finding family, creating a place where we can love the ones we love, near or far.”

Check out the EP below, out everywhere now.

<p>