Eades Unleash New Single Today

Leeds has long been renowned for its fertile music scene, a well-known breeding ground where new styles and subcultures can flourish, producing some of the best alternative acts over many decades. The past 18 months have seen the rapid rise of Eades, and today they drop their latest single "Former Warnings Cluster".

Signed to Heist Or Hit, Eades are a joyous fusion of new wave, garage rock and Lo-Fi indie pop who have already impressed with singles "Same Guy", "Forget What You Want" and "Vivid Dreams", all compiled on their Microscopic Things EP.

"Former Warnings Cluster" is a psyche-tinged anthem which gleefully celebrates the harmful habits that lead us to self-destruction. The brand-new song is accompanied by a Wes Anderson inspired video, featuring the very best of their home cities brutalist architecture.

Known for their DIY approach, all of their material is recorded in their very own Bam Bam Studios which is rumoured to be hidden somewhere far beneath the West Yorkshire streets. There, they have continued to perfect the process, and are thrilled with their latest results, as singer Harry Jordan enthuses:

"Former Warnings Cluster is probably our most ambitious recording yet. We've always felt we didn't match our live sound, so we decided to shake up the process. It was recorded live in my basement, with vocals and a few overdubs added later. This allowed us to be a lot more free with the performance, speeding up and slowing down to take the song on a bit of a journey. It was also the first time we've ever recorded to tape, which added a load of other hurdles to overcome, but I think the final product is a lot more true to who we are as a band moving forward."