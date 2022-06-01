News

Easy Life Announce New Album, Share Video for “Dear Miss Holloway” Feat. Kevin Abstract Maybe In Another Life… Due Out August 12 via Geffen





Easy Life have announced the release of a new album, Maybe In Another Life…, which will be out on August 12 via Geffen. They have also shared a claymation video for their latest album single, the Kevin Abstract collaboration “Dear Miss Holloway.” View the William Child-directed video below, along with the album’s cover art.

The band’s previous album, Life’s a Beach, came out last year. The band discusses the album in our interview with them.

