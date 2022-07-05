Easy Life Share Video For New BENEE Collaboration “OTT”
Maybe In Another Life… Due Out August 12 via Geffen
Easy Life have shared a video for their new single “OTT,” which features New Zealand artist BENEE. It is the latest release from the band’s upcoming album, Maybe In Another Life…, which will be out on August 12 via Geffen. View the Theo Watkins-directed video below.
The band state in a press release: “Like most things Easy Life, there is still that element of optimism: that perhaps with enough care and attention, something can be done. BENEE crushed it—her voice is like water and she’s a real queen of melody.”
Upon announcement of the new album in June, the band shared a video for their single “Dear Miss Holloway,” which features Kevin Abstract.
