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Echo & The Bunnymen Share Single “Brussels Is Haunted” And Announce New Album Apples For Isaac

Photography by Press

Echo & The Bunnymen have announced Apples For Isaac, their first album of new material in twelve years, alongside lead single “Brussels Is Haunted”, out now. It marks the Liverpool band’s first new material in over a decade, arriving September 2026 via BMG.

The album is the band’s thirteenth studio record and follows 2014’s Meteorites and the 2018 retrospective The Stars, The Oceans & The Moon. “Brussels Is Haunted” finds Ian McCulloch and Will Sergeant on typically atmospheric form, with the band having spent recent months back on the road ahead of the announcement.

Apples For Isaac is out September 18th, 2026 via BMG, and will be released on black vinyl, splatter vinyl, picture disc, CD and digital formats.

Almost every track on the record features the late Clem Burke, who played on the album before his death during its recording. The band paid tribute to him: “The mighty, legendary Clem Burke – longtime friend of Mac – was integral to the making of this album and heartbreakingly passed away during its completion… Love you, Clem. X”

Apples For Isaac Track List

“Take Me by the Hand”

“Can’t Be Sold”

“Brussels Is Haunted”

“I’ll Be Your Sunshine”

“Hijacked”

“The Honey”

“Unstoppable Force”

“The Light That Surrounds You”

“Lab Rats Ran”

“Asimov”

“We Prayed In The Dark”

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