Eddie Vedder Announces Release Date for New Album, Shares New Song “The Haves” Earthling Due Out February 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic

Photography by Danny Clinch



Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam has announced a release date for his upcoming album, Earthling. It will be out on February 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic. Vedder has also shared a new song from the album titled “The Haves.” Check it out below, along with the album’s cover art.

Earthling was produced by Andrew Watt and is Vedder’s first solo album since 2011’s Ukelele Songs. In September, Vedder shared the album’s lead single “Long Way” upon its announcement.

