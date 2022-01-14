Eddie Vedder Shares New Single “Brother the Cloud”
Earthling Due Out February 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam has shared a new single, “Brother the Cloud.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming solo album, Earthling, due out February 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic. Listen below.
Earthling was produced by Andrew Watt and is Vedder’s first solo album since 2011’s Ukelele Songs. Last September, Vedder shared the album’s lead single “Long Way” upon its announcement, later sharing another album track, “The Haves.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Wasuremono Shares New Single “Fill Your Lungs” (News) — Wasuremono
- Terrible News From Wonderful Men (Review) — Taking Meds
- Cat Power on Her New Album “Covers” and the Influence of Her Grandmother (Interview) — Cat Power
- Shout Out Louds Share Video for New Single “Sky and I (Himlen)” (News) — Shout Out Louds
- Jack White Shares Self-Directed Video for New Song “Love Is Selfish” (News) — Jack White
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.