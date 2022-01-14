 Eddie Vedder Shares New Single “Brother the Cloud” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, January 14th, 2022  
Eddie Vedder Shares New Single “Brother the Cloud”

Earthling Due Out February 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic

Jan 14, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam has shared a new single, “Brother the Cloud.” It is the latest release from his forthcoming solo album, Earthling, due out February 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic. Listen below.

Earthling was produced by Andrew Watt and is Vedder’s first solo album since 2011’s Ukelele Songs. Last September, Vedder shared the album’s lead single “Long Way” upon its announcement, later sharing another album track, “The Haves.”

There are no comments for this entry yet.

