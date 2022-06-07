Editors Announce New Album and Tour, Share Live Video for New Single “Karma Climb”
EBM Due Out September 23 via [PIAS]
Jun 07, 2022
Photography by Rahi Rezvani
British band Editors have announced the release of a new album, EBM, which will be out on September 23 via [PIAS]. They have also announced a tour in support of the album, and have shared a live video for a new album single, “Karma Climb.” View the Hand Held Cine Club-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of tour dates.
EBM will be Editors’ first album since Blanck Mass (aka Benjamin John Power) joined the band. In a press release, frontman Tom Smith states: “Ben has certainly been a shot of adrenaline in our creative process. The songs are so immediate and in your face.”
Regarding the new single, Smith adds: “It’s about hedonistic escapism, not only from the world generally, but also from what people think of you.”
Upon announcement of Blanck Mass joining the band in April, they shared the album track “Heart Attack.”
Editors’ last studio album, Violence, was released back in March 2018 via [PIAS]. Read our interview with Tom Smith on Violence.
EBM Tracklist:
1. Heart Attack
2. Picturesque
3. Karma Climb
4. Kiss
5. Silence
6. Strawberry Lemonade
7. Vibe
8. Educate
9. Strange Intimacy
Editors Tour Dates:
JUNE
17 - O Son Do Camino, Spain
24 - Mallorca Live, Spain
JULY
9 - Mad Cool, Spain
14 - Electric Castle, Romania
19 - Balena Festival, Italy
20 - Low Festival, Spain
AUGUST
5 - Wide Skies and Butterflies, UK
14 - Hear Hear Festival, Belgium
28 - Victorious Festival, UK
OCTOBER
1 - Spain, Valencia, Repvblicca
2 - Spain, Bilbao, Santana 27
5 - Luxembourg, Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal
6 - Netherlands, RTM Stage, Rotterdam Ahoy
7 - Copenhagen Vega, Denmark
9 - Germany, Hamburg, Edel-Optics Arena
10 - Germany, Leipzig, Haus Auensee
12 - Poland, Krakow, Club Studio
13 - Germany, Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle
15 - France, Paris, Olympia
16 - Switzerland, Lausanne, Les Docks
17 - Austria, Vienna, Gasometer
19 - Switzerland, Zurich, Volkshaus
20 - Italy, Milan Fabrique
21 - Italy, Bologna Unipol
JANUARY (2023)
25 - Nottingham, Rock City
27 - Manchester, Academy
29 - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom
30 - Dublin, National Stadium
FEBRUARY (2023)
1 - London, Troxy
2 - Bristol, Marble Factory
