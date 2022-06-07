News

Editors Announce New Album and Tour, Share Live Video for New Single “Karma Climb” EBM Due Out September 23 via [PIAS]

Photography by Rahi Rezvani



British band Editors have announced the release of a new album, EBM, which will be out on September 23 via [PIAS]. They have also announced a tour in support of the album, and have shared a live video for a new album single, “Karma Climb.” View the Hand Held Cine Club-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist/cover art and a full list of tour dates.

EBM will be Editors’ first album since Blanck Mass (aka Benjamin John Power) joined the band. In a press release, frontman Tom Smith states: “Ben has certainly been a shot of adrenaline in our creative process. The songs are so immediate and in your face.”

Regarding the new single, Smith adds: “It’s about hedonistic escapism, not only from the world generally, but also from what people think of you.”

Upon announcement of Blanck Mass joining the band in April, they shared the album track “Heart Attack.”

Editors’ last studio album, Violence, was released back in March 2018 via [PIAS]. Read our interview with Tom Smith on Violence.

EBM Tracklist:

1. Heart Attack

2. Picturesque

3. Karma Climb

4. Kiss

5. Silence

6. Strawberry Lemonade

7. Vibe

8. Educate

9. Strange Intimacy

Editors Tour Dates:

JUNE

17 - O Son Do Camino, Spain

24 - Mallorca Live, Spain

JULY

9 - Mad Cool, Spain

14 - Electric Castle, Romania

19 - Balena Festival, Italy

20 - Low Festival, Spain

AUGUST

5 - Wide Skies and Butterflies, UK

14 - Hear Hear Festival, Belgium

28 - Victorious Festival, UK

OCTOBER

1 - Spain, Valencia, Repvblicca

2 - Spain, Bilbao, Santana 27

5 - Luxembourg, Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal

6 - Netherlands, RTM Stage, Rotterdam Ahoy

7 - Copenhagen Vega, Denmark

9 - Germany, Hamburg, Edel-Optics Arena

10 - Germany, Leipzig, Haus Auensee

12 - Poland, Krakow, Club Studio

13 - Germany, Berlin, Max-Schmeling-Halle

15 - France, Paris, Olympia

16 - Switzerland, Lausanne, Les Docks

17 - Austria, Vienna, Gasometer

19 - Switzerland, Zurich, Volkshaus

20 - Italy, Milan Fabrique

21 - Italy, Bologna Unipol

JANUARY (2023)

25 - Nottingham, Rock City

27 - Manchester, Academy

29 - Glasgow, Barrowland Ballroom

30 - Dublin, National Stadium

FEBRUARY (2023)

1 - London, Troxy

2 - Bristol, Marble Factory

