Editors Share Video for New Single “Heart Attack,” Blanck Mass Joins Band Release Marks the Band First New Music Since 2019

Photography by Rahi Rezvani



British five-piece Editors have shared a video for a new single, “Heart Attack.” It is their first new release of music since 2019. They have also announced that Blanck Mass (aka Benjamin John Power) has officially joined the band. View the Felix Geen-directed video below.

Power states in a press release: “Having worked with the band for coming up to five years now, joining Editors seemed more like a natural progression than a decision that had to be made. We know that we work well together, are on a similar page creatively, and are all very close friends. Being part of a ‘creative conglomerate’ is something that I haven’t experienced for a while now so to be part of something that works in that way again is both liberating and exciting in equal measures.”

Frontman Tom Smith elaborates on the new song: “‘Heart Attack’ is a song of obsession, about losing yourself in someone, a love song, a morbid love song.”

Director Geen adds: “Typically when I’m making a music video I try to tune myself into the song and find the visual that resonates the loudest. More recently I’ve been working with AI generated art in my videos. It is a relatively new technology but its development is accelerating all the time. The full potential for it to completely revolutionize the visual creation process is yet to be seen. I currently think of working with the AI as a collaboration with a mad auteur who’s taken too much LSD. It is certainly quite interesting to be taken on a psychedelic journey by a computer who’s seen too much.”

Editors’ last studio album, Violence, was released back in March 2018 via Play It Again Sam. Read our interview with Editors’ Tom Smith on Violence.

