Editors Share Video for "Upside Down" Black Gold Out Now via Play It Again Sam





British five-piece Editors released a new best of compilation, Black Gold, last October via Play It Again Sam. Now they have shared a video for one of the album's new songs, "Upside Down." Rahi Rezvani directed video. Watch it below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

Black Gold features 13 tracks from across their career and three new songs: "Black Gold," "Upside Down," and "Frankenstein." "Frankenstein" was already shared back in June via a video for the track (it was one of our Songs of the Week). Previous collaborator Garrett "Jacknife" Lee (U2, Snow Patrol, REM, The Killers) produced the new songs. "Black Gold" was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared a video for "Black Gold."

Frontman Tom Smith had this to say about the album in a previous press release: "Conversations about a Best Of... had been going on for the past three or four years, but it never felt like the right moment. We were always cracking on with a new album."

Now that they've made three albums with the original line up of Smith, Russell Leetch (bass, synths), Ed Lay (drums, percussion), and Chris Urbanowicz (former guitarist) and three with newer members Justin Lockey (guitar) and Elliott Williams (guitars, keyboards) replacing Urbanowicz, Smith said "it felt like a good time to do it."

Smith also had this to say in the previous press release: "To still be doing this is something I'm very proud of. These days longevity might not be seen as cool, but I think it is. We've solidified what this new version of the band is, and I think the new songs show that the band are hungry. We've always felt like outsiders, but wanted to write songs that connect with people emotionally, and resonate in a deeper way. That can sound pretentious and contrived, but there are people out there that our band mean a lot to. That's what I always wanted."

Editors' last regular album, Violence, was released back in March 2018 via Play It Again Sam. Although in April 2019 (on Record Store Day) they released The Blanck Mass Sessions, a new, more electronic, version of Violence featuring the original production work on the songs done by Blanck Mass (aka Benjamin John Power of Fuck Buttons). We previously posted its first single, the new song "Barricades," via a video for the track.

Read our interview with Editors' Tom Smith on Violence.

Editors Tour Dates:

2/3/2020 - Berlin, Germany - Velodrom

2/4/2020 - Krakow, Poland - Studio

2/5/2020 - Warsaw, Poland - Torwar

2/7/2020 - Vienna, Austria - Gasometer

2/8/2020 - Zagreb, Croatia - Dom Sportova Zagreb

2/10/2020 - Rome, Italy - Atlantico

2/11/2020 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

2/12/2020 - Milan, Italy - Alcatraz

2/14/2020- Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

2/15/2020 - Fribourg, Switzerland - Fri-Son

2/17/2020 - Madrid, Spain - The Box (Wizen Center)

2/18/2020 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz

2/27/2020 - Birmingham, UK - Arena Birmingham

2/28/2020 - London, UK - The SSE Arena Wembley

2/29/2020 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

3/2/2020 - Dublin, Ireland - Vicar Street

3/3/2019 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland

3/27/2020 - Thessaloniki, Greece - Principal Theatre

3/28/2020 - Athens, Greece - Tae Kwan Do Arena

4/1/2020 - Kiev, Ukraine - StereoPlaza

4/3/2020 - Moscow, Russia - GlavClub

4/4/2020 - St. Petersburg, Russia - Morze

6/22/2020 - Hamburg, Germany - Stadtpark

6/27/2020 - The Hague, Netherlands - Zuidepark

