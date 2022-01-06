 EELS Share New Song “Amateur Hour” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, January 6th, 2022  
EELS Share New Song “Amateur Hour”

Extreme Witchcraft Due Out January 28 via E Works/[PIAS]

Jan 05, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Gus Black
EELS (the project of Mark Oliver Everett) have shared a new song, “Amateur Hour.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming 14th studio album, Extreme Witchcraft, which will be out on January 28 via E Works/[PIAS]. Listen below.

Previously released songs from the album are “Good Night on Earth,” “Steam Engine,” and “The Magic.” Their most recent studio album, Earth to Dora, came out last year via E Works/[PIAS].

