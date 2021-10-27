EELS Share New Song “Steam Engine”
Extreme Witchcraft Due Out January 28, 2022 via E Works/[PIAS]
Oct 27, 2021
Photography by Gus Black
EELS (the project of Mark Oliver Everett) have shared a new song, “Steam Engine.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming 14th studio album, Extreme Witchcraft, which will be out on January 28, 2022 via E Works/[PIAS]. Listen below.
Upon announcing the album last month, the band shared its lead single, “Good Night on Earth.” Their most recent studio album, Earth to Dora, came out last year via E Works/[PIAS].
